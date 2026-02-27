Husband Refused To Take Sides In A Babysitting Disagreement That Occurred Between His Wife And Father, And His Wife Got So Angry That She Demanded He Admit He Loves Her More Than His Dad

Some arguments go way deeper than they first appear.

So, what would you do if your spouse asked you to prove your loyalty by ranking them above one of your parents? Would you pick a side to end the fight? Or would you refuse to turn love into a competition?

In the following story, one husband refuses to play this game with his wife. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for refusing to tell my wife I love her more than my dad? My dad babysat for us last night so we could go on a date. I picked him up and drove him over because he avoids driving at night these days. My wife and I said to put the baby down for the evening by eight. When we got back, my dad was sitting on the couch holding our (sleeping) baby. He said he was sorry he wasn’t in the crib, but that he fussed whenever he tried to put him in the crib, so he just gave up and held him. My wife was upset, and it was obvious. I took the baby to put him in the crib. When I went back into the living room, they were whispering and arguing.

When he got home, his wife was still upset.

I told Dad we should head back. He got in the car, and I drove him home. He apologized for not putting the baby in the crib and said he was very fussy and probably just missed us and was anxious we weren’t the ones putting him down. I said he was probably right, and it was no big deal. When I got home, my wife was still upset. She asked me what my dad said about her. I said he didn’t say anything about her, just apologized and said the baby probably missed us. My wife said he won’t adjust to his sleep schedule unless it is consistent. I agreed with her and said it’s been a long time since my dad took care of a baby, so we should cut him some slack.

Here’s where they really disagreed.

She asked why I was taking his side over hers. I said I’m not, but that we had a great night, and I didn’t want something minor to ruin it. She said it isn’t minor, and I’m supposed to back her up, not gossip about her with my dad. I said I didn’t gossip about her. All I did was drive him home. She asked why I drove him home when she was clearly upset. I asked what else I was supposed to do. She said I could have ordered a rideshare or a cab. I said the plan was always for me to drive him home. She said, “Right, because we have to stick with the almighty plan.”

Then, she asked an inappropriate question.

I asked her why she didn’t just tell me she wanted me to do something different. She asked if I would have if she asked me to. I said I wasn’t sure (because of the cost and time delay). She said exactly. I said we could have talked about it, though. She said I’m always trying to sit on the fence when I should be in her field. I said I am in her field. She asked who I love more, her or my dad. I said that was a crazy question and I wasn’t going to answer it. She said she needed to know. I said I don’t rank people I love. I love my wife as a wife and my dad as a dad. She says I’m an ******* for not choosing her. I say I’m not because I don’t think love is a numbered list like some WatchMojo video. AITA?

Wow! That’s not really a question that should ever be asked.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

