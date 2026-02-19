Husband Refuses To Change The Chore Chart After Becoming A Stay-At-Home Parent, So His Wife Accused Him Of Being Unfair

Doing chores is something that few people actually enjoy doing.

So, what would you do if your spouse made a chore chart that they thought was fair, but when roles switch between you two, suddenly, they no longer think that’s how it should be?

Would you change it to make them happy? Or would you explain that’s what you’ve been dealing with for years?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this predicament and is unsure what to do.

AITA for refusing to change the chore chart even tho my wife works full time now. I met my wife in college, and she was soon pregnant after we graduated. We moved in together, and it was decided that she would not look for a job until after she gave birth. Our daughter was born, and my wife was a SAHM for the first two years. We had a lot of fights about the chore splitting. I was very overwhelmed coming home and having to do a ton of chores after work, and also spending time with our daughter. This has gotten worse as our daughter has gotten older and is a little tornado.

They split the chores.

The biggest issue was that she wouldn’t pick up at all, especially in the kitchen. That meant I would come home, clean the kitchen, cook, and then clean the kitchen again. They have to go around and clean up the day’s activities. We argued about this a lot, and her stance was that she watches our kid all day long, so I can clean up more when I get home. In the end, I gave in, and we made an official chore chart. She watches the kid, does laundry and grocery shopping, and goes to appointments. I handle dinner, everyday cleaning ( whipping down counter, picking up toys, sweeping, etc.), trash, meal prep, and nighttime routine ( bath, etc)

Now, his wife sees what it was like.

In the summer, my company informed me that I would be let go around Thanksgiving. We talked it over, and my wife found a job and would be the main breadwinner for the time being. I was to watch our daughter, and I am in an online master’s program. At the moment, I am watching our daughter and doing my master’s program. I personally have not been having any issues, but my wife is. She hates having to come home and do chores and clean up after us. I actually leave it cleaner than she left it. ( I put dishes in the dishwasher throughout the day)

They can’t agree on anything.

We have been arguing about this constantly. She thinks it is unfair that she has to do chores after working all day, and me pointing out that this is literally what I have done for the past two years, and keep pointing at the chore chart She says she is the breadwinner now, and I shouldn’t have to do this, and I pointed out that I was the breadwinner before to begin with, and did this all. I am watching our daughter and doing a program. She claims I am being unfair, since I refuse to change the chore chart because it is literally what I have done for two years. AITA?

Yikes! This must be a pretty stressful living situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit suggest they do to solve the problem.

She should deal with it because the chore chart was fine when it worked in her favor.

