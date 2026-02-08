Insurance Call Center Employee Tried To Help A Man Get Coverage After A Traffic Stop, But When The Man Demanded The Agent Pay For His Policy, The Officer Had His Vehicle Towed Instead

Desperate times will make people do unexpected things.

So, what would you do if a caller explained that they were pulled over on the side of the road and needed insurance, but they had no money to pay and were demanding that you pay for them? Would you hang up on them? Or would you see how far this person was willing to go?

In the following story, one insurance salesman finds himself in this situation and is ultimately saved by a police officer. Here’s what happened.

“Do you do this at the grocery store? So normally, Halloween is a really slow night for an insurance call center, but for some reason, we were slammed. And this caller’s thought process was easily part of the scariest part of the night. He was in a lapse of coverage and wanted to start a policy immediately because he was pulled over on the side of the road, and the cop basically told him that if he could get insured right away, it would just be a warning, not a fat ticket, and his car would not be impounded. I’m some states, cops have the flexibility to let you off the hook that way. So I put together the policy, and given the guy’s record, it was pretty pricey, like $300/mo for liability only. But that’s what happens when you collect tickets like 90s kids collected Beanie Babies.

He tried to explain why he couldn’t pay.

But in the end, it turns out he has no money to pay for it. Shocker. So he’s begging me to start him with no payment (which I can’t do), and I’m trying to be helpful, suggesting we call family or friends, when he hands me this one. I’ll be PNP, he’ll be C: C: “Why don’t you pay for me? I don’t have any money.” PNP: “I’m really sorry, man, I really can’t. I could lose my license doing that, and even so, I don’t have that kind of money on me.” Then all **** breaks loose with this guy.

The situation wasn’t getting any better.

C: “You’re a salesperson, right? Then do your job and sell me this insurance! Use your commission or something!! I don’t give a ****, but you have to pay for this for me!! I can’t get my car impounded again. Pay it for me!” PNP: (A few seconds of stunned silence to process this idiocy) “Sir, I don’t think you know how commission works. First, I don’t get a commission. Second, if I did, buying your insurance would be a lot more than any commission I’d make. And third, it’s not my job to buy your insurance for you.”

The officer was not playing with him any longer.

At this point, I can hear some muffled words, and then the police officer in the background asks the guy if he has insurance yet. C: “No, I have no money, and this sales guy won’t pay for it for me. At this point, the cop says what I wish I could have said, “You want him to pay for it?? Do you do this at the grocery store? Fill up your cart with food and demand the checker pay for it? Get out of the car, I’m calling the tow truck.” Click.

Yikes! When it comes to entitled people, this guy practically takes the cake.

That guy needs to get a grip. It’s unfortunate that call center workers have to put up with so much disrespect.

