Introverted New Employee Refused To Carpool With A Coworker They Barely Knew, So The Coworker Started Ignoring Them At Work

Sometimes the quickest way to ruin a coworker relationship is to ask for too much too soon.

So when one introverted employee with a long commute got asked by a near-stranger coworker to carpool 40 minutes home, they politely declined.

But once that “no” was uttered, the coworker switched from friendly to freezing them out.

She’s giving me the silent treatment after I refused to give her a ride I started working at a suburban school that is 40 mins – 1 hour away from my house (downtown) approximately 3 months ago. I’m kind of an introvert, so I don’t talk a lot. I like to focus on doing my job, but I also try to remain polite and make small talk here and there.

There’s one coworker that I’d never talked to before, but due to a specific situation only a few of the employees had to show up the other day. We spoke for the first time and she ended our little conversation with, “Oh well, let’s hope we’ll finish early so you can give me a ride home”.

I was speechless because I think that’s kind of rude, but I brushed it off with an “Oh, we’ll see hahaha”. For context, I HATE carpooling, specially with people I don’t know (I don’t mind it if they’re close friends or family).

I tend to clock out feeling tired mentally and physically, so I like to relax with some music, take my time. That day I kind of sneaked out at the end of my shift, so I didn’t see her again.

The other day she came to my office and started talking with my coworkers, but quickly shift the conversation to where do we live, how we get to work, etc. She asked me to give her a ride (then I realized she meant a 40 minute drive at least). And I refuse with the typical “Oh, I’m kind of busy today, so…” and she said it was fine.

After a while she said goodbye to everyone in the room… but me. Today we were clocking out at the same time, so I said hello but she ignored me and started talking to someone else. I clocked out and said, “Well, have a good weekend!”. Ignored again. I mean, I think I dodged a bullet, but I still find it extremely rude hahaha.

