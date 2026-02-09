‘It’s got an insane typo on it, and I’m very mad.’ – An Australian Woman Made An Interesting Discovery When She Saw Her Birth Certificate For The First Time In Many Years

We all make mistakes, and that includes the folks who have to record and report the numbers that go on birth certificates.

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Ruby and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the HUGE mistake she noticed on her birth certificate.

Ruby told viewers, “I just picked up my birth certificate. I hadn’t looked at it in like 15 years. It’s got an insane typo on it, and I’m very mad.”

She showed viewers her brother’s birth certificate, which listed his weight at birth 3.65 kilograms.

Ruby then said, “Would anyone like to guess what is mine?”

And it was a doozy!

The typo on Ruby’s birth certificate said her weight was 2,200 kilograms, which is about 4,850 pounds.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “And why did they do me like that?’

In the caption, Ruby wrote, “Get Jenny Craig on the line. I’m finally spilling my secret.”

Check out the video.

@motionthiccness get Jenny Craig on the line I'm finally spilling my secret 💔

She didn’t see that coming!

