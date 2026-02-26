Kind Woman Brings Food To Her Struggling Neighbors, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think She Should Help Them Anymore

Imagine living next to neighbors who are struggling financially. Would you want to help them out and bring them groceries or a home cooked meal?

In this story, one sweet woman does just that, but her husband thinks she needs to stop being kind to these neighbors.

Keep reading to find out what the neighbors did to make him feel that way.

AITA for telling my wife to stop trying to “fix” the neighborhood kids. My wife has a huge heart. It goes without saying, she is so caring. Everyone talks about how caring she is. But it’s reached a breaking point for me.

The neighbor’s grandkids sound quite irresponsible.

Neighbor is an elderly lady raising her 2 grandkids, and she’s struggling. They’re 19 and 20, capable of working, but so goddamn lazy they want to sit back and do nothing, and wait for social assistance cheques to come in. But they squander the money on drugs, booze and atv parts instead of trying to help their grandmother.

His wife’s kindness backfired.

My wife has taken food repeatedly to this family to help. Then, they took advantage of my wife’s kindness, borrowed our little row boat without asking and did some illegal fishing, no life jackets, and made a mess at our dock. We were both furious, but my wife is disappointed in herself for being taken advantage of.

He doesn’t want his wife to help them anymore.

I told her to stop trying to help these people, they’re just going to keep on walking all over her. I’m not going to let her keep feeding these people if they’re just going to keep treating her like garbage. Am I a jerk here? I’m fuming.

The neighbors are clearly the problem. His wife absolutely should not help them anymore. I feel bad for the grandmother.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

