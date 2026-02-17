Landlord Proved Her HOA’s Lawn And Garden Notice Was Bogus, So She Considered Replanting Her Garden With Ugly Protected Species They Couldn’t Touch

If there’s one thing HOAs love to do, it’s nitpick like it’s their full-time job.

So when one Florida rental owner got hit with a fake weeds notice in her garden, she immediately shut it down with proof.

But when the HOA manager insisted she replant the landscaping, they had no idea they had just set a perfectly petty plan into motion.

WIBTA if I intentionally planted weeds? My husband and I own a home in an HOA that is rent out. I’m a distant land lord with the home being in Florida and me being on the west coast, but we pay for a lawn guy to come out and mow the lawn, weed and spray the flower bed as well as trim the hedges.

There is another company I pay to fertilize the grass, spray for bugs, and of course treat it for any weed issues in the lawn. The home is well taken care of. I receive updates weekly on it to keep in tip top shape for my tenant, and because it is an HOA community.

I received a notice yesterday because the property manager didn’t like the plants that the home builder put in when the home was built 4 years ago, and told me that I needed to remove the weeds. My lawn guy being out there every Thursday sent me pictures this morning confirming there is no weed issue in the flower beds or the lawn and sent me pictures, pictures I forwarded onto the HOA Property manager.

They immediately closed the notice out, but recommended I “replant the plants.” I asked if I needed approval to do this as I thought I did according to bylaws. Turns out that I do, so now to replant the flower beds, that they want me to replant, I have to get approval to do so. I’ve sent in the request for approval with the statement “Request to replant flower bed due to ‘sad plants,’ as requested by HOA property manager”

So here is where we might be TA, we haven’t picked out any new plants, but since they are complaining about a weed issue, there are protected plants in Florida that might otherwise be called a weed, and I kinda want to incorporate them into the new flower bed. So that when they complain I can direct them to the Attorney General due to their protected status. So reddit, WIBTA?

If the HOA wanted a weed problem that badly, then she was prepared to give it to them!

