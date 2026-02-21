Landscapers Accidentally Broke A Homeowner’s Sliding Glass Door, And He Wants A Reputable Contractor To Fix It Instead Of The Landscaper’s Brother-In-Law

Hey, accidents happen.

And when you have landscapers and other workers on your property fixing things, something might get broken from time to time.

In today’s story, a homeowner ended up with a broken sliding glass door and they want it handled their way, not the way their landscaper wants it done.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for forcing my gardener to pay for a licensed contractor after his crew broke my sliding door? “My gardener’s crew were using a weed eater to trim my back lawn. At some point, they kicked up a small rock, which obliterated the outer glass of my sliding door. He apologized profusely and offered to pay for the damage. I researched glass replacement, and found that BOTH panels need to be replaced, and nitrogen inserted between them so the door doesn’t fog up or get moldy. I contacted several glass contractors, and took the lowest reasonable bid.

Uh oh…

My gardener protested. He said no no, his brother-in-law is very handy, and can slap a piece of glass on there for almost nothing. I insisted we use a licensed contractor. He wasn’t happy, but knew he was on the hook.

They want the job to be done correctly!

Now, I can afford replacement much better than my gardener can. He’s a working class businessman trying to make a living. And yet I insisted on a $1,200 expenditure, which he can ill afford. AITA?”

