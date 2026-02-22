Man Is Upset That His Roommate Has Started Doing Some Renovations To Their Rental, So He Threatens To Call The Landlord

Imagine living in a home that you rent with several roommates. If you wanted to do some home renovations, like replacing ceiling lights, would you go ahead and do it or run it by the landlord first?

In this story, two roommates disagree about the answer to this question. Now, one roommate is threatening to call the landlord, and the other doesn’t care.

AITA for threatening to tell my landlord that my roommate has been making huge changes to the house without asking their permission? I have been living with a couple of guys roommates for about a year now. We all get along just fine and we haven’t had many issues living with each other. Lately, one of the roommates, who has been feeling a little down lately, has all of a sudden wanted to make huge physical changes to the house. He wants new ceiling lighting in the living room and his bedroom. New cabinets and a new sink. He even wants to extend one of the side walls where our laundry sits and make it wider so it’s easier to share. Mind you, this is all very expensive and costly stuff to be deciding on, but apparently his dad renovated his own place and would help my roommate do it with little cost.

One day I came home to him tearing out the ceiling lighting in the living room and taking out all of the wiring. I asked what he was doing and he said that he had ordered discounted ceiling lights that were way better than the current ones and he wanted to get a jump start on replacing them. I asked him if he had gotten permission from the landlords to which he turned around and said to me “why wouldn’t they want this change when it’s going to make the house better”.

First, I believe you don’t make changes to someone’s property without asking them first. Second, he hadn’t even consulted with us first if we liked the change or not and now in the meantime we have barley andy lighting in the living room since he ripped them all out. I told him that it was wrong and he needed to ask permission first. He, again, told me that his way was going to be better anyways.

Lately, it’s roommate has been going through some rough patches and he’s become slightly selfish over time but never to the extend of just making huge changes to OUR living space without consulting anyone first. I was mad at the amount of disrespect so I told him that if he continued I would call the landlords and let them know what he was doing. He basically told me that even if they came over, that they would see these changes are better and it wouldn’t be an issue.

I don’t know if I really want to call the landlords because I don’t want to cause drama but I hate how selfish and entitled he is acting. I am moving out in a month and as long as he doesn’t touch my room then do whatever you want and I believe karma comes around in the future to people who act selfishly. So AITA?

I don’t think the roommate should make big changes without consulting the landlord and other roommates, but he’s probably right that the landlord would see it as an improvement. Regardless, you don’t disconnect perfectly good lights until the new lights are ready to be installed!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

