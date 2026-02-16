Man Let His Younger Brother Live With His Family To Get Back On His Feet, But After Losing His Job And Stopping His Job Search, He Told Him That He Couldn’t Stay Anymore

Sometimes, the only way to help someone is to make them help themselves.

So, what would you do if you opened your home to a struggling sibling, but rather than helping themselves, they couldn’t seem to get back on their feet? Would you continue helping them, even if you couldn’t afford it? Or would you draw the line and let them know you have to put your family first?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this situation and tries to teach his brother a lesson. Here’s what happened.

AITA For kicking out my brother due to financial reasons Two years ago, my (30M) brother, 21 at the time, wasn’t getting along with our dad because our dad made promises to help him run the drywall business and didn’t keep them, so when things got heated, I offered to let him live with us and find a new job. He accepted, and when he arrived, he didn’t hesitate to start looking for work. I was willing to let him live there till he got a job and saved to start renting an apartment. He got a job as a janitor at a casino and made good money. He even chipped in to help us out around the house, mostly with groceries.

Later, my brother struggled to get to work on time, or even at all, because he had to rely on Uber and Lyft. At the time, the prices were increasing to a monstrous amount. For example, rides that used to cost $30 to $40 increased to $100 to $150. He couldn’t afford to keep doing that, but still needed to work. Eventually, he lost his job and started to get depressed. He tried to look for other jobs, but he had trouble because he had been fired. He eventually just stopped looking. He sat at home to play video games to fight off depression. Now my wife and I both worked, and we had trouble supporting him and our daughter. I was getting irritated at this point, but I wanted to help him.

One day, he found a school in Maryland that would teach him heavy equipment operation, and he said he would find a job there after he finished school. A month passes, and he changes his mind and tells me he’s coming back to figure things out. Note, it’s been a year and a half since he moved. I then had an epiphany, during the time he was gone in Maryland and going to school, my family and I weren’t struggling anymore. We were actually able to pay bills or buy groceries. I then made a decision that I hated.

When I picked him up from the airport I decided to stop by a rest stop so he went to the bathroom and I sat a bench and waited for him to come out. When he did, I asked him to sit. And I broke it down. I told him that we couldn’t afford to keep him there anymore and that his living in our home was hurting us, and that his absence made me realize this. I told him that I hated doing this when he just got back, but felt that I needed to say this face-to-face. I couldn’t bet on him figuring things out for who knows how long.

So I gave him a month to figure out the affairs and leave. He was mad the whole ride to the house and didn’t speak. When we arrived, he called our dad to rant about it. Our dad then called me to ask about my end. I explained, and he understood. I gave him a month he left in 3 days. AITA?

