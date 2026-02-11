Man Participated In A Magic The Gathering Social Event, But He Left Early After Being Berated For Letting The “Wrong” Player Win

Game nights are supposed to be fun and stress-free.

In this story, a man attended a Magic the Gathering Commander event.

One of the players criticized and berated him for a combat decision he made that caused the player to lose.

He didn’t want to tolerate the player’s attitude, so he drew a clear boundary.

AITA For Leaving a Social Event? This happened yesterday. It may use a lot of Magic the Gathering terminology, so please bear with me. I was invited to a social event happening at the local game store. About eight people, myself included, got together to play Magic the Gathering Commander in groups of four.

This man decided to attack Y’shtola instead of the other two players.

I was playing a Rosa deck. The other people were playing Tifa, Rydia, and Y’shtola. We were playing our second game. Tifa was already eliminated. It was my turn. I chose to attack Y’shtola. They were at 30 life while I had 7. I hoped to get some life back. There was almost no chance of Y’shtola killing me on her next turn.

Rydia won, but Tifa didn’t take it very well.

It was now Rydia’s turn. She got off a wild combo of cards. The combo caused both Y’shtola and me to die. This gave Rydia the win. Tifa was fuming. Tifa told me that I should have attacked Rydia. Rydia was at 3 life. Rydia had open blockers. The fact that Rydia had 3 life remaining was the only detail Tifa repeated.

Tifa kept berating him for his decision.

The thing is that whether I attacked Y’shtola or Rydia, I would have lost either way. Tifa continued to berate my decision. They repeated that I should have attacked Rydia and made them lose. They said this to me over and over again.

He was being blamed for Tifa’s loss.

As a bit of backstory, I do not get to play Magic in person often. This was literally the fourth time I have had an opportunity to play this year. This was not through a means called Magic the Gathering Arena. In two of the other three times, Tifa berated me for what they considered a misplay. They believed it caused them to lose.

He grabbed his stuff and went home.

Today was a day that I was not having any of their crap. I grabbed my things. I called a taxi. I went home. I was not going to spend the next four hours listening to being berated. This was for making a misplay that Tifa had zero stake in.

It was not even a tournament!

Also, just in case anyone asks, this was not a tournament. Whether Rydia won or Y’shtola won meant absolutely nothing in the long run. I am now being treated like I am a jerk. This is because I chose to leave instead of staying. They believe I let the wrong person win. AITA?

Sometimes, the best game strategy is to ignore the sore losers and walk away.

