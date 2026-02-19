Son Told His Parents He No Longer Sees Their Country As Home After Years Abroad, So A Huge Family Argument Broke Out

A person’s home country is where they feel they truly belong.

This man has been living in the UK for most of his life, so it didn’t come as a surprise that he sees it as his home. But his Australian parents demanded that he reconsider.

AITA for not seeing my parent’s country as home? I (28M) have lived in the UK since I was 5, when my father was offered a job here with his company. This was meant to only be for a few years, but we ended up living here for most of the next 13 years, with my family moving “home” when I was 18. I’d already applied to university here, so I stayed in the UK and then got a job here when I graduated. I never thought this was overly strange. I have my British passport, don’t have an accent, and culturally feel British. I occasionally visit my parents’ home country, more so at the start, but COVID and work have got in the way of visiting more than once a year, normally for Christmas or a family event. This year, my girlfriend flew out for a couple of weeks after Christmas to meet my parents for the first time. We’ve been dating for 4 years, but this was the first time my parents met her.

This man’s parents want him to move back to their home country.

We were talking about plans for the future and mentioned knuckling down and saving to buy a house in the next few years. I think this flicked a switch in my mum’s head. The next day, she started asking me about when, not if, I planned to move “home.” We ended up having a row, the gist of which was her being upset that I see myself as British and don’t see her country as home. My point of view was surprise that this was news to her and annoyance that she was upset with me. It was a fairly short conversation, and it wasn’t brought up again for the next few weeks. After arriving back in the UK, I called my dad to let him know I’d made it home. This set him off, telling me I was a jerk for saying this and for what I’d put my mother through. We haven’t spoken much since, and other members of my family have been in touch to ask why I’ve been upsetting them. AITA for not seeing my parents’ country as home?

Follow your heart, it’s your life at the end of the day.

