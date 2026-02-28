Boyfriend Tried To Plan Dinner With His Girlfriend And Suggested Different Places To Eat, But He Left Feeling Dismissed After She Turned Down Every Option

Some women can be so hard to understand.

In this story, a man suggested several dinner places after his girlfriend said she was hungry.

She turned down every option he came up with, and they ended up not having dinner together.

He found out a few days later why she acted so rudely and strangely that night.

Read the story below to find out more…

AITA here or is it just the lack of creative powers My girlfriend said she was hungry, so ahe asked me to find a place for dinner. We had just dropped her son off at the movies for a three-hour showing. We happened to be parked right next to one of our favorite places to eat with food we both really like. I pointed it out. I got excited and said, “Oh, perfect.” She said she didn’t want that.

This man made a few suggestions, but his girlfriend didn’t approve of any of them.

On the way home, I suggested another place we’ve been to before. She said no. Then, I suggested a sushi place we both know. She also said no. When we got back to her place, she was clearly unhappy. She said she didn’t want to go anywhere anymore, and I could just go home.

Before going home, he offered another place to eat.

That night was one of the few times we actually had a couple of uninterrupted hours just for ourselves. I was pretty disappointed. On my way home, I texted her one more suggestion. It was a steakhouse nearby just to eat well and maybe do some people-watching. She didn’t respond. I tried calling, but she didn’t answer.

She sounded rude with her response and turned off her location sharing.

She texted back, “Nice try.” She said I was calling just to pretend that I care. I did care. She turned off location sharing after that. That was basically the end of the night. I went home feeling like no matter what I do, it’s never enough.

He later found out she was on her period.

After a few days of silence, she turned location sharing back on. She said it was because she was on her period. Now, I don’t know what to think. I’m honestly wondering if AITA here.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

You can offer the menu, but you can’t force someone to order happiness.

