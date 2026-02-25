Husband Trusted His Mother-In-Law With A Spare Key To His House, But He Banned Her After She Donated His Wife’s Furniture Without Permission

Some in-laws think they are allowed to disrespect family boundaries.

The following story involves a man who returned from a trip with his wife and twin daughters.

He came home to find that his mother-in-law had emptied a room in his home and given away his wife’s inherited furniture pieces.

Tensions broke, and he made a decision that rattled the family.

AITA for banning a relative from our house right after they donated our furniture while we were away home? My wife, Paula, and I just got back from a trip. It was our first time away since our twin daughter was born. We gave my mother-in-law, Hakiko, a spare key just to check on things if necessary.

This man’s wife loves her hand-carved mahogany pieces from her grandmother.

Paula is sentimental. When her grandmother passed away, she left her two hand-carved mahogany pieces. A desk and a vanity. They were Paula’s absolute favorite things. We walked in yesterday and the room was empty.

His mother-in-law replaced all their valuable furniture with cheaper pieces.

Hakiko was there, all smiles. She said she made a surprise for us by getting rid of that old dusty junk to give us a modern look. She replaced them with some cheap, flat-pack furniture. She literally gave away or donated Paula’s inheritance without asking.

He immediately kicked her out.

I told her to leave and give me the keys. I changed the locks today. Paula has been in tears. Now, the rest of the family are calling me abusive and controlling for isolating Paula from her mother, Hakiko. Over some old piece of junk wood.

Their family was constantly guilt-tripping him for making a harsh decision.

They say Hakiko’s heart was in the right place. They say I am being a jerk for banning a grandmother from seeing her grandkid over furniture. My wife is on my side. She agrees with the ban. The constant guilt from her family is making me feel like a monster. AITA?

Seriously, who thinks donating without the owner’s permission is acceptable?

