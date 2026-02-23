Man Wanted Her Disabled Mother To Feel Safe And Comfortable, But He Refused To Get A Dog After Past Pets Completely Took Over His Life

Caring for family often comes with hard boundaries.

In this story, this man let his mother live with him after an accident limited her mobility.

She asked for a dog for companionship and motivation, but he thinks it’s not a good idea.

Would you agree? Read the full story below.

AITA for not getting my disabled mom a dog? My mom has been staying with me since she was in an accident that limited her mobility around five years ago. It has been going very well. However, we have recently had one disagreement that I have been firm on. I am starting to consider whether I am being an jerk. Namely, she really wants a dog to keep her company. I have been saying a firm no.

This man admitted that the past dogs of his mom ruined his life.

My reason is that when this started, she had two dogs I started taking care of. I will be honest. They ruined my life. They were both old and had urinary issues. By the end, they had to be walked every two hours. I stopped socializing for a period of almost two years. I couldn’t be out of the house for any length of time without them wetting everywhere.

He saiud he couldn’t do it again.

They were very high energy and very barky. They were very aggressive to other dogs. They bothered my neighbors. I couldn’t go anywhere. I just can’t do it again. I want to support her. I don’t mind paying all the bills. I don’t mind cooking and cleaning. I just can’t have some animal completely removing my ability to do anything social forever.

His mom continued to convince him to get her a dog.

Her main reason, besides wanting the company, is that it would motivate her to get in the wheelchair more often. She says this would help her get exercise. She doesn’t do that now. I feel like being healthy is motivation in itself. She can’t do that most days. I would be the one taking care of it. She says it can just go to the bathroom in our two-by-four-foot grass patch of a backyard. That would destroy it and smell.

Now, he feels bad for saying no.

I feel bad because she deserves more company. I want to help her get on a public Discord or something. She isn’t open to that right now. I offered a cat. She said that isn’t the same. I get why she wants a dog. I just can’t go through that again. Maybe that isn’t reasonable. AITA?

Sometimes, love means saying no to fur, barking, and two-hour potty schedules.

