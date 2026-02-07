Man Was Planning To Buy A House Using His Savings Alone, But His Pregnant Girlfriend Refused To Move In Without Her Name Being On The Deed

Financial transparency is crucial in relationships.

This man was preparing for a joint mortgage with his girlfriend.

But he discovered that she has significant credit card debt that could affect getting a mortgage.

So he had to make a decision that didn’t sit well with her.

AITA for not putting pregnant GF on deed of the house? My girlfriend and I have been together for two years. She is pregnant. The baby is due in April 2026. Before we found out she was pregnant, we had discussed possibly buying a house together. After we found out she was pregnant, this plan went into overdrive.

This man learned that his girlfriend was in a huge credit card debt.

When we went through the process of getting pre-approved, I discovered that she has pretty significant credit card debt. Given that, a joint mortgage would be significantly more expensive than me getting a mortgage alone. I said that since I am the only one on the mortgage, I think I should be the only one on the deed. My girlfriend said she was “ok” with this.

Now, his girlfriend is refusing to move into the house unless her name goes in the deed.

We found a house that we both liked. We made an offer. It was accepted. We are closing the second week in January. She is now refusing to move into the house unless she is on the deed.

He doesn’t agree with her request.

I am refusing to put her on the deed. She is not on the mortgage. One hundred percent of the downpayment comes from my savings.

Sometimes, love and real estate don’t mix… especially if your partner is in a lot of debt.

