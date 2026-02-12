Boyfriend Went To Dinner With His Girlfriend And Her Old Friend, But Tensions Rose When He Didn’t Support The Friend’s Complaint About The Food Photoshoot

Respecting your partner’s choices can make your relationship grow stronger.

The following story involves a man who supports his girlfriend when taking pictures before eating their meals.

They ran into some friends and decided to eat together.

When the friend complained about the “food photoshoot,” he stayed calm and let the women enjoy what they were doing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Girlfriend’s entitled friend wants me to pay for his dinner. Last Saturday night, my girlfriend and I (26F and 31M) went to have dinner. We ran into one of her friends from high school and his girlfriend (About 26M&F). From what I’ve gathered, they used to be close but drifted apart after graduation. Since my girlfriend and her friend hadn’t seen each other in a long time, I suggested we all get a table together. He and his girlfriend agreed.

This man doesn’t make a big deal when his GF takes pictures of their food.

Whenever we go to a nice place or eat something new, my girlfriend likes to take photos. It’s not like she has a full photoshoot. She takes, what, 10 seconds maybe. It’s not a big deal and it’s something she likes, so I don’t care. So when we got our food, my girlfriend took out her phone, and the other girl took hers out, too. The friend complained and made fun of his girlfriend and tried to get me on his side.

His girlfriend’s friend was kind of annoyed when he disagreed with the friend.

I just said that it’s not a big deal. I like to see my girlfriend happy and waiting a few seconds before eating is nothing to complain about. I could tell that he didn’t like me much after saying that, but I don’t really care. I had a nice dinner with my girlfriend and she got to catch up with an old friend.

When they left, the friend was arguing with his girlfriend.

Later that night, my girlfriend showed me her phone. After leaving the restaurant, her friend had an argument with his girlfriend over his comments during dinner. He was blaming me. He told her that I owed him for the dinner. My girlfriend laughed at him.

Not keeping scores, but we know which couple wins that round. Lol.

