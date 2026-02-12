‘Mike is the GOAT!’ – A 5-Year-Old Boy Celebrated His Birthday At A Car Wash

It’s pretty interesting to learn about what kids get into at different points in their childhoods.

Some kids loves dinosaurs, others love trucks, the possibilities are endless!

A mom named Kate showed folks on TikTok how she organized a fifth birthday party for her son James…and it all revolved around a car wash!

Kate said James loves car washes and she called around to several businesses to try to set up a party before the folks at Washtopia in Hermitage, Tennessee were game to host the event.

The Washtopia employees set up a party for James and his friends in their break room, where they could watch the cars being washed.

Kate said that James is now 11-years-old, but he still talks about that special birthday party.

The TikTokker even made James a cool car wash-themed cake for the big day.

How cool is that?!?!

What an awesome story!

