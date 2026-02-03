Mother-In-Law Asked Her Daughter-In-Law To Return Her Engagement Ring After The Groom’s Tragic Demise, But The Daughter-In-Law Isn’t Sure If She Should Give Her Cherished Memory Away

Hard times always show us the real colors of some people!

AITA for wanting to keep my engagement ring from my late fiancé? I (36F) lost my fiancé nearly eleven years ago in car crash. We were both in the car but I got out with only minor injuries while he died instantly.

This messed me up quite a bit and I was in and out of therapy and support groups for years over this. The support group is where I met my current partner (45M), he is a widower who lost his wife to cancer and we understood each others pain a lot and bonded over it. Three years ago we started dating and we moved in with each other last month. I’ve remained close with the family of my late fiancé since I lost him and they were a great support to me in the first few years.

However, his Mother (61F) asked me last week for the ring he gave me back since I’m now seriously involved with another man. She said she wanted the ring to keep in the family and it’d mean a lot to have it. This upset me, the ring he gave me wasn’t a family ring and it’s garnet and emerald ring he picked out because those are our birthstones and I didn’t want a traditional diamond. We picked the ring out together and he saved for months to get me it. It holds a lot of beautiful memories for me even if it’s bittersweet, I’m now at a point where I can enjoy the good memories without too much pain.

Me being in a relationship now doesn’t mean I have this ring gathering dust in a drawer somewhere. I wear it on my right hand now, the same way my partner wears his wedding ring. We both feel it’s ok to honor our lost loves this way and neither of us have any jealousy or negative feelings over this. Hell we have a picture of my fiancé and his wife on the wall of our living room. I told her I could understand if it had been a family ring he’d inherited though that would still have made me feel a little weird to have her asking for it back but it isn’t a family ring.

It’s my ring that we picked out together and I plan to wear it for the rest of my life. She insisted it should be back in the family however and that she wanted it as it was the last major purchase he made before he died. I ended up hanging up on her as I was so upset and I’ve been avoiding her calls since. My partner is angry on my behalf that she even asked this and told me she was being ridiculous and that I should wear the ring as long as I want to, I can’t help but feel like I’m being punished for finding someone to make me happy.

That I was supposed to mourn him forever in her eyes. I’ve spoken to my parents about this too to get their insight on it and my Mum feels that maybe I should give the ring back as his Mother is clearly just hurting and wants to hold onto something of her son. My Dad meanwhile says he can see both sides of this and it’s my choice. I don’t know, I might be a bit too emotional over this. Am I being the AH unreasonable here?

