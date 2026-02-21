Mother Moved In With Her Son And Expected Everything To Be Her Way, So Now The Son Is Questioning If He Can Deal With Her Any Longer

S0me people really don’t understand that when you’re at someone else’s place, you’ve got to adjust with their rules!

AITA for asking my mum to stop moving my things around and talking about the “safety” of my new place? Invited my mum round to stay at my (just moved in) basement apartment, pretty much the from the second she got here, she couldn’t stop moving things around, desks, unpacking things, putting them in the shelves, trying to organize things a certain way etc.

I told her please don’t do that many times and to stop it, it’s my place and I will unpack everything when ready and how I like, she said she’s only trying to help get me organized (just moved in) I repeated this many times, she kept doing it, kept doing it. She then said its not very secure in here, criticizing the windows, saying they don’t lock properly, I do agree the windows could be a bit better, they don’t have a key lock feature from the inside, but they can’t be opened from the outside if that makes sense, it’s like those windows with the bar and hook (idk the name), which I told her, its just single glazing windows, but its just the way it is here.

But she kept going on about it, moving things off my window ledge which I’d put next to the window, saying thieves will see it (blinds were open), and I responded many times that when I go out I closed the blinds. She said she wouldn’t feel secure staying here. Essentially the back and forth on this and other things went on in a loop, I’d tell her stop moving my things/criticizing my place, (even if it was supposedly related to safety) she would keep doing it, my tone escalated as I was regrettably losing patience and getting frustrated.

I will also say I am a grown man with a career who moved out many years ago at 18 but occasionally lived back at home with my mother, just in case any of that is relevant. She left in a huff and said she doesn’t feel welcome here, and, in one of the most confusing moments I’ve ever had as she was leaving she said “you didn’t even offer me a coffee after I drove all this way”, but here’s the thing,

as soon as she entered the place she had her own flask of coffee and poured herself her own cup of coffee, I still don’t know how to interpret that statement, it is baffling me. I feel bad and have no idea how to reflect on this in regards to myself. I feel like she meant well.

