Mother Planned To Make Her Daughter A Simple Birthday Cake, But Her Husband Suggested Using Leftover Christmas Cake Instead

Birthdays can get extra complicated when they’re too close to Christmas.

So, what would you do if you planned something small for your child’s birthday to make their day feel special, but your spouse dismissed it as “unnecessary” right in front of them?

Would you agree and not follow through? Or would you do what you feel is right?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and decides to ignore her husband.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for making a second birthday cake for the day as well as ordering one for a party I made more cake when we already have cake and snacks from Christmas. It’s my youngest daughter’s birthday today, and it’s always a bit of a challenge to make it special and separate from Christmas. On Sunday, she’s having a party at our house, and I’ve ordered a party cake. Today, she just wants a simple packet mix sponge cake, and both her sets of grandparents are coming over, then we’re going out for dinner.

She knows he’s right, but that’s not the point.

My husband has just told me in front of her that there’s no point in making another cake when we still have Christmas cake left and a cake coming for Sunday. I know he’s right that we’re not going to be able to eat everything, but honestly, it’s not about eating all the cake. It’s about singing Happy Birthday and offering it to guests. He’s only expressed this opinion today despite my mentioning it several times this week. AITA?

Let there be cake! If she can make her daughter’s birthday special, she should ignore her husband and do it every time!

