Neighbor Has Been Shoveling An 80-Year-Old Widow’s Driveway Every Winter For Four Years, But After She Noticed That None Of The Other “Able-Bodied Adults” Were Willing To Help, She Called One Of Them Out

Doing the right thing feels different when you realize you’re the only one doing it.

So, how would you feel if you’d been shoveling your elderly neighbor’s driveway every winter, but suddenly realized that you were the only one willing to help, even though you had a good number of able-bodied neighbors?

Would you consider it “your” thing? Or would you finally call them out for not helping?

In the following story, one neighbor finds herself in this situation and decides to speak up.

Here’s how it went for her.

AITAH For say something to my neighbors about not shoveling my elderly neighbors driveway? I have lived in my cul-de-sac for four years. Every year when it snows, and it doesn’t snow much as I am in the DC region, my 8-year-old daughter and I shovel my 80-year-old neighbor’s driveway. She is a widow who lives alone and is unable to do it herself. She has no children.

The neighbor wouldn’t help.

My issue is that we are surrounded by at least seven other able-bodied adults in our cul-de-sac, and each year, they don’t do a single thing to help her. Today, as I was shoveling her driveway, my neighbor finished his driveway and said goodbye before going inside. I asked if he would start helping me with hers, and he laughed and said all the other neighbors know that shoveling her driveway is my “thing.”

They are getting a lot of snow, and she thinks help would be nice.

I said it was really awful that he wouldn’t help an elderly woman who can’t do it herself, and I wonder how he would feel if it were his mother. He just shrugged and went inside. I am livid. We are getting up to 13” of snow, and I’ll be outside multiple times today shoveling two driveways. I wonder if I am wrong because its my choice to help her, but I can’t help but feel let down by my neighbors. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he didn’t have to be so rude.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think.

