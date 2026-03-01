Neighbor Was Looking For Her Missing Cat, But This Man Refused To Let Her In Because He’s Not Comfortable With Strangers In His House

Finding a missing cat is more complicated than you think.

AITAH for not letting my neighbor inside my apartment? One of my neighbors knocked on the door of my apartment this morning and asked if I had seen her cat. I said I had not. She said she had not told me what he looks like. I said I had not seen any cats at all. She asked if she could check inside my apartment. I said I did not take her cat. She said she did not think I did, but her cat was sneaky and could get inside places without being noticed.

I told her I was sure her cat was not inside, but if she wanted to leave her number, I would call her if I saw any cats. She was very happy to give me her number, but she still wanted to come inside. I said no a few times and then said I had to go. She kept talking about her cat. She told me what he looked like and about his behavior. I again said I would call if I saw him and started to close the door.

She asked me to wait. She reiterated that he is fast and quiet. She said he can run in behind you before you close a door and then hide. She said if she goes inside, he would come right out to her. I told her I was not letting her in. I promised to call her if I see the cat.

She asked why I was so reluctant to have her inside. I said it was because I do not know her. She said we are neighbors. I said sure, but I have never seen her before. She said we must be on different schedules. I said okay and that I would call if I see the cat and shut the door while she was still talking.

She knocked on the door after I shut it. I ignored her and she eventually left. I told several friends this story. They all think I am weird for not letting her in. And giving her peace of mind that her cat is not in my apartment.

I do not like strangers in my space. I am sure I would know if a cat was in here. I have anxiety, and having strangers in my apartment makes me nervous. Was I being unreasonable? Was I a jerk to my poor neighbor? I have not heard any meowing or the pitter-patter of tiny cat feet either.

