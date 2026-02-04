New Employee Was Promised At Least $900 Per Week For A 60-Hour Job, But His First Week’s Paycheck Was Only $25 And He’s Wondering Why

No one expects their first paycheck to be perfect, but most people expect it to be somewhat close to what they were promised.

Imagine accepting a job that advertised weekly paychecks ranging from $900 to $1,300, but after working a 60-hour week, your first check was only $25. Would you understand what happened? Or would you be left with lots of unanswered questions and anger?

In the following story, one new employee finds himself in this situation and is upset to say the least. Here’s what’s going on.

My job paid me $25 for my first week. It’s a 60 hour workweek. I came into my new job expecting to earn $900 a week, as that’s what was advertised on the job description. Plus, in my orientation, they said, “You’re guaranteed to earn at least $900 and up to $1300 each week!” Just got added to payroll… $25. Absolutely insane. It’s paid on commission, which wasn’t advertised in the job description or during the interview, but was explained to me only after I accepted the offer. I was kind of wary, but after my first week of training went pretty well, I expected to make at least a decent bit of money.

He thought the check would be for more.

Our contract informs us that as a trainee, we earn 30% of the pay that our trainer earns, so not much, but still a decent amount. My trainer is in a higher role and therefore earns more per commission. There are certain bonuses that we DID hit in my first week, meaning in the worst-case scenario, my trainer earned at least $1,000 in commission this week. Meaning I should be getting at least $300 in pay for my first week…

Now, he’s going to confront the payroll manager.

But nope! $25. We were offered a small bonus of $175 as an incentive for working our first week, but I missed out on that. That’s my fault, as I had a doctor’s appointment, but I had been waiting for the appointment for five months and couldn’t reschedule it for my day off. But anyway, this feels like it should be illegal. Getting underpaid to work 10-hour days 6 times a week. I’m going to talk to our payroll manager tomorrow to see what’s going on, but otherwise I’m angry.

Yikes! It sounds like he needs to ask a lot of questions.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think is going on here.

This person thinks it’s probably illegal.

Here’s something he should consider.

According to this comment, it sounds like this company.

As this person points out, it may be illegal.

He should call the labor board, because that company could be a scam.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.