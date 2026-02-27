New Tenant Moved Into An HOA Community Without Receiving The Rules, So His Guest’s Truck Got Booted Overnight And Left Him Paying For A Violation He Never Knew Existed

Settling into a new place is supposed to be about unpacking boxes, not untangling red tape.

But when a recently moved-in tenant found his guest’s truck immobilized by an HOA he couldn’t even contact, he discovered he was being held accountable for rules no one had bothered to share.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

HOA booted my friend’s truck with no warning I just started renting a unit in a complex with an HOA a few days ago. The realty agent working for the unit owner had me do all the HOA applications and everything. I never got any letter or email regarding HOA rules.

So the renter was in for quite the rude awakening.

I had my buddy stay overnight, and in the morning we found a boot on his truck’s tire. There was a large sticker on his window that said “NO TRUCKS.” I offered to pay it, and on the website, the offense said missing pass.

He can’t help but scratch his head over the whole thing.

Now I’m super confused because I don’t even know what we did wrong. I just moved in, and I have no clue what the rules are here. I tried looking up the HOA rules online and couldn’t find anything, not even the HOA’s phone number. The realty agent couldn’t find me one either.

What a curious situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user advises this renter to take this matter up with the landlord instead.

This commenter has some very strict advice for the renter to follow.

This commenter also thinks it’s a landlord issue.

It could depend on what type of truck was parked there.

Moving day is stressful enough without surprise penalties thrown in.

Nothing says “welcome home” like a tire clamp before coffee.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.