New Tenant Stored Misdelivered Groceries To Prevent Food Spoilage, But When The Owner Showed Up, She Refused To Accept His Explanation And Accused Him Of Stealing

Doing something nice for someone can still blow up in your face when someone assumes the worst.

So, what would you do if groceries were left at your door by mistake, and you had no idea who they belonged to or when they’d come get them? Would you just leave them there? Or would you put them up for safekeeping until the owner showed up?

In the following story, one new resident finds himself in this situation and does what he thinks is right. Here’s what happened next.

AITAH for storing food that was mis-delivered to me? I just moved into a new place, and food was mis-delivered to my address. There were perishables, so I decided to store them in my fridge and freezer until the owner (hopefully) showed up. I didn’t want food to go to waste, since I didn’t know if they’d show up today, next week, or at all. I kept everything in the original delivery bags with the original tags. Initially, I assumed the old renters of my unit just forgot to change their delivery address. I had no way of knowing if they were still local or somewhere in another state or even another country.

When the lady showed up, it didn’t go as expected.

Either way, I felt it best to not risk wasting food, so I’d hold onto it for a reasonable amount of time until figuring out what to do with it. Well, fortunately, a few hours later, someone knocked on my door. I open up, and the lady shows me her phone that has a picture of the food that was delivered to my door. Awesome! Well, she went off on me for “stealing” her food. “You don’t steal people’s food! Why would you do that?!”

No matter how he tried to explain, she was still angry.

I explained to her what I just explained to you all, and all she could do was roll her eyes and cuss me out. “Next time, you don’t touch my food! You leave it here!” I told her that I’ll just let her food spoil next time, then. I explained that I had no idea who owned it, how long it would take for someone to show up, and that I had everything in their original bags with tags completely untouched. She just kept yelling at me. AITA?

Wow! She sounds like a nightmare.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve done if this happened to them.

He did the right thing, but she’s obviously not a very nice person.

