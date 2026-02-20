Parents Expect Their Older Son’s Wife To Babysit Their Youngest Son Every Time She Comes Over, So The Oldest Son Got Mad At His Parents And Refuses To Visit Their House

Parents who don’t respect their children’s boundaries are the worst!

This guy shares how his parents had way too many expectations from his wife.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my parents to stop expecting my wife to babysit for them or we’re not coming at all? Originally my wife (29f) was my (29m) little brother’s (now 8 years old) babysitter a little over 6 years ago. My parents ( 45f, 46m) hired her and she accepted as a short term gig so she could make extra money to pay for her last college courses she needed to graduate. Me and her spent some time together when she was at my parents.

I fell hard for her then a few months after she stopped working for them we started going out. Accidentally got pregnant only a couple months later but we made it work. Our son is 5 and my wife just had our second son 4 months ago. Every time we come over I’ve noticed this. If my brother needs help with something they ask her if she can do it. Like he says he’s bored and wants to play, they ask her if she could play a board game with the kids while we stay in the kitchen talking. And I’ve told them that’s ridiculous we’re both here to visit. The past few months my parents call to ask if maybe she could come over and watch my brother for a few hours.

A couple times every so often isn’t the issue because I get it every parent needs a break and we don’t mind my little brother coming to hang out with us and his nephew (lol). The issue is they call her regularly, even after we have another child ourselves that we’re busy taking care of. My wife is more tired of it now that we are both exhausted taking care of our 4 month old. And this isn’t anything nee because I’ve talked to them about it. They say it’s a habit when they got so used to her being their go-to sitter even though she stopped working as a sitter years ago. We can over to their house recently so they could spend time with both their grandkids, they haven’t met our youngest yet so it was meant to be a nice get together.

But surprise, they said they needed to leave in an hour for an appointment and asked if we could stay to watch my brother. I told them we had things to do after this and they go “well Michelle can stay and watch him then.” My wife was annoyed, I was annoyed. She took the kids to the car and I told them to stop expecting her to be their babysitter when there are thousands of other people they can hire and they really made us angry thinking we were all gonna hang out so they could spend time with their grandsons. They were more focused on the fact that we weren’t staying to help them with my brother because they really needed to go. Last thing I told them was we are done visiting until they can stop acting like my wife is still their babysitter.

You can imagine how mad they are. It’s hard because they’re my parents and right now they think I’m an Ah for withholding them from their grandkids just because they asked for a favor. I’m really done with all this tbh but I don’t know if they’re right. AITA?

