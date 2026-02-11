Previous Homeowner Wanted To Take Back Half A Dozen Bushes Two Years After They Left, But The New Homeowner Bought The Property With The Entire Backyard Included

Some people demand too much from strangers.

This woman bought the house she’s living in two years ago. But the previous homeowner sent her a message asking to take the landscaping. This request rubbed her the wrong way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Previous homeowner wants to come back and take their landscaping I received a peculiar message this morning from the previous owner of my home. They want to know if they can come take the hydrangea bushes from the backyard and front of the house as they are of sentimental value. We’re talking at least half a dozen bushes, the kind that grow like trees. They’re massive, and they are part of the charm of our little cottage, and frankly, I don’t want to see them go. I feel that I bought the property landscaping included. We’ve lived here for two years, and this is the first we’ve heard of the sentiment attached to these plants. I’d be willing to offer a cutting from one of the plants, but I’m so afraid that if I give an inch, they’ll take a mile. It just rubbed me the wrong way that they felt they could ask for my landscaping.

Bushes with sentimental value? That’s rich.

Let’s read what others have to say about this.

Some sensible advice.

Here are some valid points.

This one has something to say.

This user calls out the previous homeowner.

And this person is chiming in.

You can’t just dig an entire backyard out two years after the sale.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.