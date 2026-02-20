Retail Workers Head Over To A Grocery Store After Work, But Another Customer Assumes They Work There

Imagine wearing your work uniform while going into another store to go shopping after work. Would you be surprised if a customer got confused and thought you worked at that store, or would you think that was a pretty easy mistake to make?

It must be a pretty easy mistake to make because it seems to happen a lot!

In this story, one retail worker is in that exact situation while shopping at a grocery store. Let’s read all about it.

We don’t work here lady. I work closing shifts at one of the local retail stores. Employees finish at 9:30. It’s fairly common for a few to head across the road to a grocery store to get some things for dinner and what not. I tend to be the last one out so most people will have already gone over before I get there, as was the case this night. I was heading to the frozen section but stopped halfway when I saw two of my work mates in one of the isles.

OP tried to be helpful.

Now obviously all of us are still in our work uniforms, navy blue polo and black pants. The uniform of the store we’re in is a very bright red polo and black pants (quite the contrast in colour if you ask me). Someone approaches us, a woman with dyed orange hair and ‘that haircut’ (I’m sure you know what I mean). She asks us where a product was. It wasn’t exactly weird to ask but I didn’t know exactly where it was so I replied to her “I’m not really sure, i think it’s back down that way next to ‘such and such items’ maybe give that a look.” She gives us a pretty annoyed look and walks off in the direction I told her.

That wasn’t the last they saw of her.

A few minutes pass while we’re having a laugh with each other when she comes back with the item and wearing an extremely unimpressed look on her face. “It was nowhere near where you said it was. How dare you direct customers in the wrong direction while you’re all here gas bagging, slacking off work. Just you wait until I tell your supervisor about you lot.” We look at her very confused “um, we don’t actually work here….” one of my friends say. “Oh of course, you just happen to be in uniform in the same shop you work at.” She turns and strolls off mumbling under her breath, something along the lines of “ducking dumb kids.” We laugh about it a bit and keep talking.

The lady found an actual employee.

She walks back down the isle straight to us again, but with none other than the second in charge for service, my best friend. He can’t stop himself from smiling and says to the lady “sorry, they don’t work here. They work at (our stores name)” Now rather than her realising she’s wrong, she insisted that we were in fact employees at this shop. She was quite furious and was going off at all of us for being bad at our job, incompetent, yadee-yadee-yada.

The manager straightened out the situation.

The duty manager for the night just so happens to be walking past, clearly already in a terrible mood. He comes over and in a very serious tone asks “excuse me, what seems to be the problem here?” She turns to him and says “these three aren’t even doing their job and this man is a complete idiot and defending them.” “Well ‘these three’ do not work here; and ‘this man’ is my team member so I think it’s best you don’t insult them in front of me. Now I’ll ask that you stop harassing other customers and my team, and go take whatever items you have with you to the front to purchase and leave.” The DM quickly replies. She scoffs and storms off again.

The manager sounds like a good guy.

The DM apologises to us and goes on with what he was doing. We all say goodbye to eachother and I finally get my frozen pizza and go home. I don’t know if she genuinely believed that we worked there or if she was too proud to admit she was wrong. It’s not the only time I’ve been mistaken for an employee when I go over there but generally people work it out pretty quickly and move on, this was just the worst time.

It’s really odd when a customer thinks another customer is lying about not being an employee.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

