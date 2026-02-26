Rude Cafeteria Worker Reacts Negatively To Customer’s Order, So He Tells A Supervisor That He Felt Judged

Imagine going to a cafeteria to get breakfast before starting work. If the person working there reacted negatively to your order, would you brush it off or complain?

In this story, one worker is in this situation. He brushed it off for awhile, but one day, he felt so judged that he wasn’t able to finish eating his breakfast.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for talking to a supervisor? Yesterday, I was getting breakfast in the cafeteria at work like I always do. I asked for the food I wanted, and the woman serving rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my God.” Taken aback, I asked, “What does that mean?” She said, “Nothing. You’re the one eating it, not me.”

He felt offended.

It bothered me for my entire meal, which I didn’t finish. I felt incredibly judged. During that time, I made the decision to do something I’ve never done before: complain to a supervisor. I told her how judged I felt, and that it wasn’t the first time I’d had a negative interaction with this person (which is true).

He didn’t really want to get her in trouble.

For context, it was a fairly big breakfast. My work is pretty physical, and by the time my first break rolls around, I’ve been working for 3-4 hours and haven’t eaten at all for the day. I’m also a pretty big guy, 6′ 1.5″ 294 lb, so maybe I’m overly sensitive to that kind of thing. I worry that I did the wrong thing. I have loads of respect for service workers, and am one myself. I don’t want her to lose her job or her hours or anything. Did I overreact or misinterpret? AITA?

It doesn’t matter what he ordered. The cafeteria worker should’ve kept her thoughts to herself unless she had something positive or helpful to say. Being rude to customers is not okay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would have a different concern.

The worker was beyond rude.

Shaming customers is not okay.

Everyone thinks he did the right thing.

She needs to learn to keep her thoughts to herself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.