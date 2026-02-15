February 15, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘Searching around the house for my dog and then I spot this…’ – An Owner Found Her Dog Hiding In An Unusual Place

by Matthew Gilligan

Some animals like to be cheeky from time to time and play hide and seek with their owners…

And this pooch knows all about it!

A woman named Rachel showed folks on TikTok how things went down in her house recently with her mischievous dog.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Searching around the house for my dog and then I spot this…”

Rachel searched high and low…until she found the little rascal!

The dog was hiding behind and between pillows on a bed.

In the caption, Rachel wrote, “Sorry, but that’s the cutest thing my eyes have ever seen.”

Here’s the video.

Sorry but that’s the cutest thing my eyes have ever seen 😭 #fyp

Now let’s see how folks responded on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker is all about it.

And this viewer spoke up.

This dog is a master of playing hide and seek.

