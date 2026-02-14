Server Broke Down After Receiving A $3 Tip On A Busy Saturday Night, So A Heated Argument Forced The Boss To Step In

Working in food service can often turn high-pressure nights into emotional powder kegs.

So when one server broke down after getting a painfully low tip, a coworker’s blunt commentary turned a bad moment into a full-blown confrontation.

But when another employee got the boss involved, they begin to wonder if they overstepped.

AITHA for getting my boss when two co-workers got heated? I work at a popular Korean BBQ restaurant, and we are really busy on Saturday nights. I was passing by when a coworker was crying. She had gotten a $3 tip for an over $80 table.

That’s when another coworker made things worse.

Another coworker, who isn’t the greatest and is a known favorite, told her that getting bad tips happens sometimes. She snapped at him that he would know because he’s a bad server and deserves to be stiffed most of the time. She continued to tell him she’s a better server and deserves a better tip.

So that’s when one employee got the boss involved.

I went downstairs to get our boss to break them up and calm her down. AITA? Should I have let her continue to yell at him, or was I right to get our boss?

With help from the boss, everyone managed to survive another dinner rush.

Commenters weigh in with their thoughts.

Bad tips happen in food service, and it’s usually not something worth crying over.

It seemed like this stiffed server just wanted to cause trouble.

This commenter had a more empathetic response.

But this commenter thinks it would have been better to not get involved.

In a crowded restaurant environment, cooling things down is sometimes more important than taking sides.

