She Asked Her Sister To Deliver The Car She’s Borrowing, But Her Sister Thought That Was Too Much

AITA for asking my sister to drive her car over to me?

My sister and her husband each have a car. They usually use her husband’s, and my sister will use hers if her husband is out/busy or if she’s driving somewhere that might be a bit rougher (dirty road, etc.) I’ve borrowed her car a few times to drive to my friends cottage (maybe 3 times over the entire summer). I like long, solo drives and it gives me the freedom to arrive/leave when I want.

But getting the car this time isn’t easy, unless she has help.

I always thank her and fill up the tank before returning the car to her, as well as either getting it car washed, or getting her a voucher for a car wash if I run out of time. A couple of weekends ago we had arranged for me to borrow the car to go to my friends cottage again. I was supposed to have it Friday – Sunday, so Thursday came ’round and we started talking about the plans for me to get it. If I were to go to her to get the car it would be about 45 minute walk, or 30/35 minutes on the bus. If she were to drive it over it would be about 5 minutes. I asked her if it would be possible for her to drive it over and her husband follows in his car and then they drive back. I said it would make more sense and take less time than me having to make the trek out.

Her suggested plan sparked some major rage.

She got ticked at me – she got so angry, started telling me I was super ungrateful, etc. etc. I was so confused because to me – and this is why I’m posting this here – to me, it didn’t seem like that selfish of an ask, especially considering the differences in length of time, ease of transport, etc. She blocked me on social media and didn’t speak to me for a week. After a week I felt so guilty I rang her and apologized, and we seem fine now. But I’m just confused. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I can see why that would be off putting.

LOL or hire a driver to take you around.

Make it make sense, sis!

Unless her sister owes her a favor. Maybe they do things for each other.

If you can physically do it and you’re not on a highway, absolutely! Long walks are awesome.

I want to know why she feels entitled.

