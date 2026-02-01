She Often Babysits For Her Nephew, But Now He’s Becoming Destructive And Her Brother Won’t Punish Him

Babysitting your nephew is a great way to spend time with them and help out your siblings when you can.

What would you do if your nephew has become very rude and even destructive when you babysit him, but your brother won’t do anything to discipline him?

That is what happened to the young aunt in this story, so she wants to refuse to babysit going forward, but now her brother is without childcare and very upset.

AITAH for refusing to babysit when I know my brother has no childcare? I (16f) am often babysitting my nephew (10m) when my brother (34m) is working because him and his partner both work a lot.

I am a student and have a lot of free time on weekends, and my nephews a rather good kid. So I said why not. My parents are usually home, but they stay out of town a lot so a lot of the time I’m responsible for the house while they are gone.

Recently, my nephew has been going through some sort of phase where everything just makes him incredibly angry. I understand kids will be kids and especially at his age it’s hard for them to regulate their emotions and stress and such, but it is so so hard and starting to take a toll on me.

The other week my brother dropped him off, and within a couple hours my bathroom + his room was turned upside down (the guest room he typically sleeps in) to the point where he was ripping the door off its hinges. This was because it was 9pm, and he had asked for leftover cake I had in the fridge and I said no.

He didn’t seem that mad but walked off and I just heard so much punching bangs etc. My bathroom sink was also broken, as in the tiling was fully chipped and had a hole in it and mirror was a bit broken. It was all intentional.

At this point i just started crying. I was so stressed and this was the worst he had ever made a mess like that. Since that occurrence he has started stealing things, regularly doing things I said not to because it ends up in damage to my furniture, uses my things without asking, goes onto my school laptop and messages people + deletes schoolwork.

I have been going through assessment week and this has all just made me so so stressed. There’s been multiple times I have just broken down crying. The last time he was over he grabbed a tomato sauce can and opened it, tipping it all over the kitchen floor. When I say all over, I mean it looked like he had opened it and spread it with a massive butter knife because it was like a coating of tomato sauce.

Mind you this had been the only time I’d yelled at him. I asked why he’s so set on ruining my stuff and making my life so hard. Which is where I may also be TA. Nephew told my brother this, and brother got mad that I cussed him out. I explained I asked him why he did it and that nephew was laughing and this was like the fifteenth time I’ve called him crying that he’s ruined something else around the house, and I was sick of asking them to talk to him so from now on he isn’t welcome when mom and dad aren’t home.

Then it was his turn to cuss me out, and tell me I know that wife’s been sick and working (a flu) and how tired he is. I said imagine how tired I am when my nephew comes over and constantly tears apart my house, steals etc, seemingly just to stress me out.

Brother is mad and called my dad to tell him I’m a brat and have no manners, and hurt my nephews feelings and my sister in law won’t respond to my texts. I feel bad because I know he works so hard and he has so much debt he’s trying to pay off right now, and I feel bad I yelled at him to basically get his kid under control, but I’ve just been so stressed.

I feel horrible in the way that my nephew thinks I don’t like him but also my brother won’t have childcare, but also just feeling so horrible over all this. Brother is also saying I’m TA because there’s a funeral for a mutual friend we have on Wednesday, and he needed childcare for it.

I just said no and I’ll be at the funeral with him. AITA?

