She Was Invited To A Wedding, But Was Disappointed When People Expected Her To Babysit Other People’s Kids The Entire Time

Weddings can be wonderful events where friends and family come together to celebrate the couple’s love.

Unfortunately, some couples make outrageous demands of their guests, and that is what happened in this story.

The TikToker explained what happened, saying, “I was invited to a wedding, but there’s a catch. I was so extremely happy to be invited to a wedding. I pulled out the invitation, but a little sticky note dropped out, but I looked at the invitation first.”

She went on, “It was addressed to my husband and I, and I was absolutely stoked. I LOVE weddings, like so much. I tend to get super teary eyed and just so happy.”

TikTok/jamie.nelson98Now things take a turn, “I picked up the invitation, and it said that while my husband is invited to the wedding, I would have to sit in a room with a bunch of other women that were invited to babysit kids. There’s a special room in the church where the kids would be, and that is where I would be for everything. Literally the whole time.”

It got worse, she went on, “But, I would still have to dress for a wedding just in case I were in any of the photos. And I would be with the kids during my meal time and during the ceremony. And then there was a link for their gift registry.”

There were a few other details in the video to make it even crazier.

Take a minute to watch the full video here:

