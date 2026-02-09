Shopper Found The Grocery Store Aisle Blocked By Someone Else’s Cart, So When They Didn’t Show Up After A Few Minutes, He Started Scanning Items On The Shelves To Increase Their Bill

Selfishness has a funny way of catching up.

So, what would you do if another shopper failed to reappear in a timely fashion after leaving their cart right in the middle of the aisle? Would you push it to the side? Or would you grab their scanner and add a few random items to their bill?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this situation and decides to teach the person a lesson. Here’s what happened.

Blocking that aisle is going to cost you! This is my stepson’s story. He told me this morning, and I thought it was so good I had to share it. He lives in Sweden and was shopping at a giant supermarket when he tried to go down a particular aisle. There was another shopper in front of him with a trolley full of stuff. They suddenly walked off, looking for something in another aisle, leaving their trolley unattended and completely blocking the aisle.

When the person didn’t come back, he picked up their scanner.

My stepson waited a few minutes politely for him to come back (as you do in Sweden!), but he didn’t. So my stepson picked up the scanner from the abandoned trolley (the guy had left it there) and pinged half a dozen random items onto it from the shelves, then walked off. I thought this was a masterstroke of pettiness.

Bravo! That was one to handle a rude person.

They deserved it! Next time, they won’t leave their cart unsupervised.

