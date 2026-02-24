Sibling Inherited Their Brother’s Assets When He Passed, But Now The Brother’s Fiancé Wants To Claim Them For His Own

Losing someone you love sucks.

And then, in the midst of all of that, is the sticky business of inheritance.

If the will is clear, then there should be no problem at all in dealing with the deceased person’s assets.

But sometimes, a clear will is just the start of the drama.

That was exactly the case when the sibling in this story inherited their brother’s home.

And the brother’s fiancé really wasn’t happy about that.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for evicting my deceased brother’s fiancé? My brother passed away recently, and he had a live-in partner/fiancé. Both of my parents have passed, and so did my sister. So that leaves me being his next of kin. The house my brother lived in was my grandparents’ house. He purchased it in 2021, after they passed away. We grew up in that house, and I have a massive connection to that home. It’s the only thing I have left of my family, I’m the only one left.

Let’s see where this has left this sibling.

Since I’m the next of kin, I inherited the house. I offered that his partner, let’s say his name is Steve, could continue to live there if he paid the mortgage and the property taxes. Similar to renting. Steve said he couldn’t afford it, and asked for me to sell instead. He requested information on the kind of profits he would be receiving/inheriting from the house. I told him even if he wasn’t living there, I inherited the house, I won’t be selling and he won’t be inheriting any money from it.

But things didn’t go smoothly from that point.

He demanded that I sell, and that he would take me to court over inheritance. I pleaded to his sensibilities, that this was my family home, he was my only connection to my brother left, and he refused. So I offered to pay for an apartment for him for a year, since I’m also my brother’s named life insurance beneficiary. Steve demanded everything, including the life insurance, despite my telling him I’m named. I told him he wasn’t getting anything, and needed to leave my family house after he threatened to take me to court a second time. He refused, so I filed for eviction. AITA?

Sure, grief runs deep and things might be hard for the fiancé, but it’s not easy for the remaining sibling either.

They offered the fiancé a fair deal, but that wasn’t good enough for them.

If the deceased left everything to their sibling they did that with purpose, and everyone needs to accept it.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought the sibling did everything right.

While others encouraged them to continue with the eviction.

However, this Redditor thought both the sibling and the fiancé got a bad deal.

In the wake of a loved-one’s passing, all these legal ramifications are the last thing that anyone wants to be dealing with.

But the truth is, that if the brother had wanted to leave his property to Steve, he would have done.

He didn’t, and the sibling has been more than reasonable in even offering to pay for Steve’s accommodation.

What a horrible situation to be in.

