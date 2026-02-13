Sister In Pain Doesn’t Think Kraft Dinner And Hot Dogs Is A Complicated Dinner, So She Went Off On Her Brother For Asking For Help To Make It

It’s easy and completely normal to find your sibling annoying. But a lot of people will keep their mouth shut or just roll their eyes.

AITA For Asking my Brother Why he Needs Help Cooking Dinner? “Hey kiddo, after you’re finished your League match, can you come help me make dinner?” my brother asked me, just before I wrote this post.” We’re going to do KD with hot dogs because I don’t want to do anything super extravagant tonight. I’m in pain and would like the help. My jaw is killing me.”

My first thought was, What does your jaw have to do with cooking? and my second was Why does a 35-year-old man need help with Kraft Dinner and hot dogs? Just cut up the hot dogs before you start and follow the directions on the KD boxes. I verbalized the second one and added this part, below. “I’m in a ton of pain right now too, in case you forgot,” she began.

“I currently have a herniated spinal disk. I haven’t started my meds for it yet because I need to take them with food. No, I will not have to bend over, but the position I will be in while leaning over the counter will irritate the disk,” she continued. “I’ve also made this meal for us by myself before, so why do you need my help? I will still try to help as much as I can, but yeah. Why?” He did not answer, and just stormed off complaining to himself as he normally does. AITA here for asking him why he needed help with making dinner? I genuinely don’t think so, but I want to know from all of you.

Yeah she was extra for no reason.

Definitely or at least politely explain.

They probably shouldn’t live together.

A fair assumption, I think.

LOL. To be fair she could be lying down using text to speech, but I doubt it.

What I don’t understand is why she thinks it’s so simple he should be able to do it, but she also thinks it’s too hard for just her to do. Huh?

