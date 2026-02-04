Son Hosted Christmas Dinner For Entire Family, But Then His Sister-In-Law Took Tons Of Leftovers And Came Back The Next Day Asking For More

There can come a point when generosity starts feeling less like kindness and more like being taken advantage of.

So, what would you do if you hosted Christmas dinner and witnessed one of your family members repeatedly helping themselves without ever contributing? Would you let it go because that’s just how she is? Or would you finally put your foot down out of frustration?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened next.

AITAH for refusing to feed my sister in law Christmas dinner I (31M) have been married to my wife (30F) for a few years now, and we’ve been together for about 10 years total. Over that time, I’ve gotten to know my sister-in-law (34F) pretty well. Overall, she’s a nice enough person and was welcoming when I joined the family. That said, she’s extremely frugal and always seems to find a way to get things for free. Any time we go out for food or drinks, she somehow disappears when the bill comes. If it’s her turn to buy a round, she’ll suddenly need the toilet or have something else to do. It happens so often that it’s hard to believe it’s not on purpose. She almost never pays her way.

The next day, everyone had breakfast together.

This really stood out over Christmas. We hosted this year and had about 10 people over. Everyone brought food, everyone chipped in, and honestly, it was a great day. When people started leaving, my sister-in-law made sure to pack up plates of food for herself and her partner. We didn’t make a fuss and sent them home with plenty. The next morning, we made breakfast for the people who stayed over. After a quick phone call with my wife, my sister-in-law and her partner came back over and joined us. Breakfast was nice, no issues there.

Here’s where he put his foot down.

But before they left, she asked if there was any more Christmas dinner she could take home. At that point, I told my wife I thought she should say no, since her sister had already taken a lot of leftovers the night before. I know this might sound petty, but I’m honestly getting fed up. It feels like whenever there’s a chance for free food, free drinks, or anything else, she’s always first in line. I’m just tired of feeling like we’re being taken advantage of. AITA?

