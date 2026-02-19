Student Has An Amicable Living Situation With Two Roommates, But When One Roommate’s Family Come To Visit, Things Start To Get Rough

Living situations can be complicated at times, especially when you’re a student.

There’s shortages of decent accommodation, shortages of decent roommates – and the expensive matter of actually having to pay for it.

The guy in this story has a decent enough living situation with two roommates that he gets along with, but wouldn’t call friends.

So when one of his roommates made a significant demand of him, he was reluctant to agree.

Read on to find out what happened.

WIBTA for not leaving the house for one weekend as requested? I (Winston) live in a three-bedroom apartment with two others, Josh and Sara. We are all students and pay equal amounts of rent. Josh spends half his week and most weekends and his girlfriends place. He mostly out of the picture. That just leaves Sara and myself. For me I see this is a living arrangement, because it is. I am friendly with everyone but I keep some distance. I usually spend my days in the library, lectures or at home gaming. Door usually open unless I play with friends or have my girlfriend over.

But things were about to change for him.

So yesterday, Sara approached me with a request. But it felt more like a demand. Her brothers are coming to visit. And since her family does not know she is living with two guys (she is coming from a Muslim family who might see this as a big deal), she wants to keep it a secret. She is asking me to leave the apartment next weekend and move all my toiletries into my room. The problem for my side are simple: I do not have a place to go.

Let’s see how this is a problem for this guy.

I am not asking my girlfriend to spend the weekend at her place. She is visiting her family this week and won’t be back until next week. We are not at the stage of the relationship where this is something reasonable to ask. If the roles were reversed, I would probably say yes, but I’d feel very awkward about this. So… I told Sara that. Where am I supposed to stay? Sleep in the library? She kinda dismissively turned around and told me “That is your problem to solve”. That attitude right there annoyed me beyond words.

Read on to find out how things are between these roommates right now.

I am in a pickle. On one hand I am livid. I want to tell her to mind her own business and just deal with the fact that she has male roommates. But Josh – who is closer with Sara and agreed already to spend the time away, reminded me to have an open mind about her situation. I do not feel like spending 150-200 Euros – money that I do not have – on a hotel when I am paying rent. But Sara already told me that she expects me to solve it by myself. She won’t pay for a hotel. Which leads me to the question… would I be wrong if I tell Sara no? WIBTA?

The situation that Sara is in with her family sucks.

Her family wouldn’t be happy to know she had two male roommates, which means hiding them for the weekend – something that if they were friends, they’d be more than happy to do.

But they’re not really friends, and she hasn’t given this guy much warning, nor any real options to follow.

The truth is though, that if this is an impromptu, unexpected visit from her family, she’s probably quite stressed and anxious about it – especially if they find out she’s living with men.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person was unsympathetic to Sara’s situation.

While others agreed that she should be paying for his hotel.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she was being far too demanding – and illogical.

He’s right – this isn’t his problem.

If he had been approached with more time and understanding, he would likely have been more reasonable about this, but as it stands, if she wants him out she’s going to have to figure out where he goes.

It’s not his drama to solve.

