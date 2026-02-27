Student Recorded Everyday Street Life For A Class Project, But When She Inadvertently Captured The Neighbors’ Problematic Behavior, She Got Sent To The Principal’s Office

School assignments are supposed to teach creativity, not spark controversy.

So when a high school student filmed a conversational Spanish tour of her own neighborhood, she included real-life moments that her teacher felt crossed a line.

What she saw as honest storytelling quickly became a meeting with the principal.

AITA for turning in a school project that showed my neighborhood and neighbors in a bad light? I’m a high school student in a Spanish class, and we had an assignment to make a video tour of a place. It had to be in Spanish and had to be conversational, like you were showing a friend around.

So this student followed instructions and began walking around her neighborhood.

I decided to just walk around my street and make a tour of that because my family wasn’t going anywhere else.

But what she captured wasn’t the most flattering.

So I filmed: A neighbor’s house. When I walked by, they were having a screaming fight like usual. “Here are the neighbors. They are very angry. They like to yell in the morning, afternoon, and night.” The next neighbor’s house. “Joe and Tammy live here. They are very nice and have three dogs.”

Then things got even worse.

Someone drives by and catcalls me profanely. As a joke, I yell back “ESTUPIDO PERRO,” which means “stupid dog.” Then he slammed his brakes and yelled something profane before speeding off. I said to the camera, “This man is very stupid. He is a man but acts like a dog.”

She continued on filming for her assignment, and decided to leave the rough stuff in.

I also introduced 10 other mundane things like flowers, a bird, etc. I cut out the long sequences of me walking, but I left everything else. My teacher had a rubric of the types of descriptions and numbers of things you needed, and taking any out would lose me points. It was too dark out to film more.

She proceeds to share the assignment, and immediately it begins making waves.

The second part of the assignment was to upload the video on the school website and post comments back and forth responding to several of your classmates’ videos. One of my friends from class recognized the guy as someone who volunteers with the middle school soccer team.

It turns out, one of the neighbors she captured on film is well known at her school. In fact, he’s one of the staff.

So she texted me like, “Haha, should I say something?” and I said sure, so she posted in Spanish, “In the car is Mr. Jones who coaches the children.” I replied to say, “Does he teach the girls or the boys?” and she replied back, “Both.” I replied back, “That is terrible.”

Other students began recognizing other subjects in the video.

A guy in my class made a comment like, “The man yelling at his family is a police officer. He is always a very angry man.” I replied back to say, “That is scary.” The next day at school, my teacher wanted to talk to me alone.

The teacher soon grew very uncomfortable by her exposé.

She told me that my video was inappropriate and I shouldn’t have filmed the neighbors or the coach. I said that the assignment was literally to walk around a place you’re familiar with and react, like you’re having a conversation with a friend. And that is literally how it goes when I walk around with my friends.

Her teacher soon accused her of being a trouble maker and sent her to the principal’s office.

My teacher said I was being ‘belligerent’ on purpose and I should have known that stuff has to be dealt with delicately. I said I just don’t agree; it’s just life and there’s no point pretending that’s not happening. She said she’d taken down the video and it was the sort of thing that should be brought to authorities instead of posted for the whole class. I said I didn’t even know who the guy in the car was, and who was I gonna call about the cop? The cops? I have a meeting with the principal coming up tomorrow. AITA for having posted that video for the Spanish class?

This teacher wanted a guided tour but ended up getting a troubling documentary.

The assignment asked for real life, and real life showed up unedited.

Maybe next time this teacher should just stick to the textbook.

