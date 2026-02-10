Student Was Bullied At High School, But Has Found Happiness In Her College Marching Band. So When Her Bully Tried To Burst Her Bubble In Her Hometown, She Was Confronted With A Truth She Didn’t Expect.

For some people, high school is the best days of their lives.

For others, it’s a living nightmare.

The girl in this story loved marching band, but even that was ruined at times by a bully.

When she went to college, she escaped the bully and was able to live an enjoyable life – including having a great time with her college marching band.

But back in her hometown, the bully was just waiting.

Read on tof ind out how this time, she came back stronger.

Deflated her ego There was this girl back in high school who, for some unknown reason, had it out for me. I had no idea how I wronged her, but one day she decided she didn’t like me and was going to be a mean girl to me. We weren’t in the same grade, but we did share a few classes and extra curriculars, and she took advantage of those times we were in the same room. Subtle digs, talking over me, “unknowingly” blasting her trumpet in my ear from behind, would move my music flip folder during pep band or “accidentally” flipping the pages on me… stupid stuff like that.

But that wasn’t all that this girl did to her.

Oh, and the one upmanship. If I got a good grade on an exam, she would brag that she got a better grade on her exam… in a completely different class. If I got a new CD, oh, well, she got that last week. “Oh, you aren’t wearing “in-brand” jeans like I am?” Again, stupid stuff that in the long run meant nothing.

So let’s see how this bully ended up haunting her, even after she’d left school.

I graduated high school, went just across the state border for college, joined the marching band, and never thought of her again. I didn’t her see again until two summers later, during own hometown summer celebration. I was chatting with friends, and she sidled up to me, all smug. “I hear you joined the marching band at U? It can’t be all that big…”

Read on to find out how she responded.

I replied, “Well, it was around 250 when I started, but we have about 330 this year.” (Note: my high school marching band barely had fifty when I graduated). That must’ve derailed her one-up train slightly, but she continued, telling me that she was a member of her college’s marching band too (just over an hour away from my college, and I knew it was barely half the size of my band). She bragged that they’d been invited to perform halftime for an NFL team.

But then, this young woman had a little one-upmanship of her own.

I said, “Oh, cool! That’ll be fun! We did that for another NFL team when I started and we had a blast! We were offered that same trip too, but we had to turn it down since we were picked to march for a large national event.” She suddenly had someone else to talk to and left. And I ever had to deal with her passive aggressive nonsense again.

One thing we eventually have to learn in life is that some people just aren’t good people.

This girl clearly had some kind of inferiority complex or need to make herself measure up to those she was threatened by.

Because if there’s one thing that’s clear with this bully, it’s that she’s threatened.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person was equally as enthusiastic about marching band.

While others were enthusiastic about the bully’s deflated ego.

Meanwhile, this Redditor hoped the bully had learned a lesson.

It’s sucks that the other girl was so keen to bring this girl down.

No one should have to be treated that way – she hadn’t done anything wrong!

It must have felt great to be able to respond in such an empowered way, and let the other girl take in her success.

Good for her!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.