Teacher Is Awarded A Coveted Parking Spot Right In Front Of The School, But The Teacher Doesn’t Need To Park There Because They Ride A Bike

Imagine working in a building where there are only a few parking spots that are really close to the front door, and all of the other parking spots are in a parking lot pretty far away.

If you were awarded one of these really close parking spots, what would you do if you rode a bike to work? Would you start driving to work, leave the spot empty or let someone else park there?

In this story, one teacher is in this exact situation. She tries to let other employees park there, but when the assistant principle talks to her, she starts doing something else.

Let’s read all about it.

Only I can park here? Even when biking? Okay, then. Several years ago when I taught at a public school, teachers had to park in the large parking lot on the far side of the athletic field and walk about 200 yards to the building. There was a smaller lot right in front of the building with like 8 spots. 3 were reserved for the principal and the two assistant principals. The rest were reserved for short-term visitors/guests. One spot was awarded monthly as a prize to a teacher or staff member in recognition of them doing something special. This was highly coveted because it saved a decent amount of time getting from your car and into the building.

But OP didn’t need the special parking spot.

My last month at the school I was awarded the parking spot as a farewell gesture. I certainly appreciated the thought, but it was June and the weather was also very nice. I preferred to ride my bike to work when it wasn’t raining. There was a bike rack right next to the main entrance, and I would lock my bike up there. So, whenever I would ride my bike, I would let my grade-level team know that the parking spot was up for grabs. They really appreciated it, but some of the other staff apparently started complaining that this wasn’t fair.

The assistant principle spoke to OP about the parking spot.

After a week or so, my assistant principal kindly informed me that only I should be parking in the parking spot. “Even when I’m just coming on my bike?” I asked. He told me yes. The spot was for me and me alone.

There was only one thing to do!

So you can imagine what I started doing. I would ride my bike to the school and chain it up in the primo parking spot. My grade-level teachers got a kick out of it, but I got a lot of dirty looks from other teachers. I was leaving forever at the end of the school year so I would just smile and wave good morning to them as I saw them walking across the field.

That’s funny! I can see the assistant principle’s point, but perhaps there could’ve been a way of OP turning down the parking spot gesture so the school could let someone else park there.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another story about not being able to use a parking spot.

This is a good point.

Here’s how another person handled a similar situation.

Here’s a story about a guy who walked to work.

It’s too bad they’re leaving the parking spot empty.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.