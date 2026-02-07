Teen Girl Says Goodbye To Her Best Friend Forever Because She Was Jealous Of Her New Friendship With Another Girl

Two’s company and three’s a crowd. It’s an old cliche, but it’s still often very true, especially in friendships.

But there is more to this story the annoyance of a third wheel. Check out why this person is switching things up.

AITA for not telling my BFF everything I just turned 18 years old last month still best friends with the same girl I met in kindergarten. We were really really close. That’s WERE, not are. We started losing the bond at 15 years old but I think it was 1 sided from me since she was way too clingy, refusing to make new friends.

They drifted apart for good reason.

I just continued my life made new friends and new close bonds while I lost the feeling that me and her bond was a special bond. I started having a really close bond with this one girl. Lets call her L. She was sweet, kind amazing and trust worthy I started telling her everything and she did the same. When my best friend found out I made a close bond with another girl, she got jealous and mad so she just gave me the cold shoulder thinking that I will go back begging for her. It turns out I didn’t care that much I just ignored her like she tried to ignore me when she realized I didn’t care that she wasn’t talking to me.

Then jealousy kicked in.

One day I was standing with L, talking, laughing and gossiping like every single day but then my best friend, lets call her Y, she wasn’t so happy seeing me with L and she wanted to know what me and L were saying. So she started eavesdropping on our conversation. I was telling L I had a crush on a boy let’s call him S and how me and him started talking. S were getting closer mind you I did not tell Y about S and how I started talking to him so when Y heard that I had a new crush and did not tell her she was mad and upset. One time I said I was bi to her and I told Y not to tell anyone cuz I wasn’t ready to tell anyone else yet. She promised not to tell anyone, but she went and told her mom so her mom told her dad and then her dad told mine. I almost got a beating, but ended up just getting slapped hard on my face.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go over well.

After Y found out that I liked S and didn’t tell her she got mad and upset like I said before so when were hanging out at my house she confronted me about it, saying I hurt her feelings and I should have told her. She said I should tell her everything and that we’re best friends. I told her straight forward that she may think I’m her best friends but I dont think her as mine. She was shocked and hurt I felt bad a little but still she crosssed a lot of boundaries before and its her fault she was one of the biggest reason’s the BFF thing became one sided from her side. I kinda do regret it should I apologize or just end the friendship?

Here is what folks are saying.

True on both counts. Who know’s what she’s capable of.

This would help end it for good.

What way that could be, I don’t know. Just end it.

Weird that they were friends to begin with.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.