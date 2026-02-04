Telecom Worker Helped An Angry Customer Pair Her Phone With Her Car, But When The System Asked Her To Record A Device Name, It Played Her Own Screaming Voice Back To Her

Some customers don’t realize how they sound until they’re forced to hear it themselves.

So, what would you do if a customer spent an entire call snapping at you over a problem that turned out to be user error?

Would you cut the call short and refuse to help? Or would you endure their anger and find the solution?

In today’s story, one telecom employee finds themselves in this situation and muddles through.

Here’s how it all played out.

I will never forget the sound of this customer hearing her name screamed back at her I work in telecom, and at the time this happened, I was in a role providing cell phone technical support. I received a call from a woman who was angry and demanding a replacement phone for her Galaxy S8 because “the Bluetooth doesn’t work.” After some questions, I managed to figure out the reason she was convinced of this: “My S7 worked just fine with my car, but the S8 won’t.”

She was insistent that it should just work.

I asked if she had performed the first-time Bluetooth pairing before, and she said, “No, but I don’t have to. It’s supposed to just work.” She was loud and snappy through the entire thing. She eventually told me her dealership had set this up the first time. I asked some general questions about her car and where she might find the settings, and she steadily got louder and louder, insisting that her car had no such options or buttons for Bluetooth.

Finally, they got the phone paired.

I tried to recommend she contact her car dealership since they had set it up the first time, but this got her even more heated, and she continued to yell that this was our problem “because it worked before.” Eventually, I found a YouTube how-to video showing where the button was (it was one of those voice control buttons on the steering wheel), and we were able to get the phone paired. Once the pairing was complete, a voice said, “Please record a nickname for this device.” She was still angry and shouted her name at the car with the same tone she had been using with me for the entire phone call.

Then, she heard what her voice sounded like.

The car then said, “Is this correct?” And played the clip of her shriek back to her. I still remember the exact tone of her voice and her full name, even though this happened over a year ago. After this, she got really quiet for a moment, then said in a quieter (but still very unpleasant) tone, “Well, that just sounds awful.” She did not apologize, but got quiet and uncomfortable, and we ended the call shortly after that. I like to think that she never learned how to re-record that clip, and has to hear her car scream her name back at her every time she has to mess with her car’s Bluetooth. It never fails to make me smile.

