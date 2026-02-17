February 17, 2026 at 2:55 pm

Texas Driver Showed Viewers What Happened To Her Car During A Vicious Winter Ice Storm

by Matthew Gilligan

Some folks who have never been to Texas think that the Lone Star State doesn’t get any bad weather, but nothing could be further from the truth!

Some parts of Texas get blasted with ice storms from time to time and when it happens, things can get pretty dicey.

A Texas resident named Jennifer posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened to her car when an ice storm raged across Texas on January 24, 2026.

The video shows Jennifer’s vehicle caked in ice.

The text overlay reads, “Texas winter storm: 30 minutes in…my door handle broke off.”

Doh!

The video’s caption reads, “Volkswagen needs repair.”

It looks like it’s gonna be a long, miserable winter…

