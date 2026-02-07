The “Nothing Beats A Jet 2 Holiday” Audio Has Been Popular On TikTok For Years, And Now The Two Voice Actors From That Commercial Came Together For A Podcast

TikTok has had many different audio clips used on millions of videos, but few of them have become more popular than the, “Nothing Beats a Jet 2 Holiday” commercial.

For the first time, the two voice actors from that iconic commercial came together for a podcast, and a clip from it is going viral.

The video clip begins with the actors coming in, and the hosts cheering them. One of the hosts shouts, “It’s happening, it’s happening. Everybody, calm down!”

These are legends.

Then the first voice actor does her line, “Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday, and right now, you can save 50 pound per person. That’s 200 pounds off for a family of four.”

The hosts go wild and shout, “Yes! Oh my God.”

They were so excited.

Next, the second actress says, “Nothing beats a Jet 2 Holiday!”

Honestly, they still sound just like they did when they first made the commercial

What a fun clip. It is always interesting to see the real people behind the voices that went so viral on TikTok and other platforms.

I must have heard them say this thousands of times, so this is fun and unique.

Watch the brief clip below and experience it for yourself.

The commenters really seem to love it.

This person thinks they must be making lots of money off their fame.

Even Jet2 commented.

And TikTok UK got in on the action.

Now this is just good clean fun.

