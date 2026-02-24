Their Neighbor Called The Police On Them For Hunting On Their Own Property, And They Think It’s Because They Refused To Let Him Come Over And Hunt Too

When you own a large plot of land, you will almost always get people coming over to ask if they can hunt on it.

What would you do if your neighbor wanted to hunt on your land, and even though you told him no, you suspected that he was doing it anyway?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and one year, the neighbor called the police on them for hunting on their own property, just trying to cause trouble.

Entitled neighbor called police to my parents’ house for my husband hunting on their land My parents are retired and live in a little house on about 7 acres of land.

7 acres is pretty big.

It’s not a big plot of land but it’s cozy and private, just outside of town, and about 6 acres are woods with a creek running through the center of the woods. It’s really a very beautiful piece of ground.

I’m sure there are tons of animals, which would be fun to watch.

With the woods and creek they get lots of animals going through, including deer. A couple years ago for Christmas we got my parents a few trail cams so they can see what all is going through.

That would be a wonderful hobby.

My mom likes photography and she’s been able to get lots of photos of deer, foxes, wild turkeys, coyotes, and other wildlife going through their yard. As you may imagine, this is some prime hunting land. My husband occasionally enjoys hunting and has from time to time gone down there for deer season but he doesn’t do it frequently.

You don’t want to overhunt an area.

My parents have had several people stop and ask them to hunt their land and they always say no. Frankly, it’s just barely big enough to legally hunt and they don’t want people all over their property all the time hunting. They have no problem anytime my husband wants to hunt, which is not often, but he’s family.

He should stop asking if he has already been told no.

There is a neighbor who lives down the road who badly wants to hunt on my parents land and has been told no repeatedly, they don’t allow hunting. Last year my husband was in the woods and found a tree stand installed that wasn’t his.

Someone is intentionally hiding the fact that they are there.

Unfortunately when they checked the trail cams, the SD cards had been removed. No proof it’s that neighbor, but they suspect him. My parents travel a lot so it would be really easy to do without their knowledge.

Good, hopefully they can catch him.

My husband took the tree stand down and I believe the cameras were replaced with new ones that don’t need SD cards. Last month before deer season started the neighbor again asked my parents to hunt and they said no, they don’t allow hunting except their son-in-law if he wants to hunt.

Good luck on the hunt.

My husband decided he’d try and get a deer this year for deer season so he got a deer permit and went on the first day of deer season. He shot a decent sized buck within 10 minutes of getting in the woods. My dad was awake and heard the shotgun blast and came out to see if my husband needed help.

Having a tractor would make it a lot easier to get the deer out of the woods.

My husband got the deer field dressed then my dad, who is the nicest guy you’d ever meet, got his tractor out of the garage and drove it to the woods, scooped up the deer in the bucket, and put it in the bed of my husband’s truck. So, hunting ended pretty quickly into deer season this year.

What are they doing here?

About an hour later, a county sheriff’s deputy and a game warden show up at my parents’ house. Said they received a complaint of unauthorized hunting and deer poaching. The officer said the neighbor (actually gave his name) called and said they had been told repeatedly there was no hunting allowed on that ground.

Yeah, the son-in-law, no big deal.

They had seen someone go into the woods with a shotgun, heard a shot, and then someone with an orange tractor picked up the deer and put it in the bed of a black pickup truck. In our state if you are caught poaching, they can confiscate your firearm, any hunting gear you have with you, and any vehicles used in the course of hunting/poaching.

This would cost them a ton of money.

So, the neighbor was really hopeful that they’d take my husband’s gun, truck, and my dad’s tractor. My dad said “This is my house and my land! And the orange tractor is mine. The black truck belongs to my son-in-law who has permission to hunt here anytime he wants.”

See, officer, there is no problem here.

My husband produced his valid deer tags and all was good. Also, screw that neighbor who had to be watching the woods with binoculars. There’s no way he could have seen all that from his yard otherwise.

That neighbor is just causing problems because he wants to hunt too badly. What an absolutely entitled jerk.

