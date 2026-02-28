Their Upstairs Neighbor Demanded That They Allow Her Guests To Use Their Bathroom During A Party Because It Was Closer Than Her Own, But This Couple Wasn’t Comfortable

When you live in an apartment complex, you expect that you will have some shared areas and that you need to do what you can to get along with your neighbors.

What would you do if your neighbor tried to tell you that she was having a party in the shared space, so you needed to move your things off of your own patio (not a shared space) and that her guests would be using your bathroom?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so they told the neighbor off in front of her guests, upsetting and embarrassing her.

Entitled neighbor throws a party I was really hoping my neighbor would settle down but here we are though this story has a satisfying ending I think?

As we are the bottom unit (apartment) we have a side door that opens out onto the shared yard. I think the only time I use that door is to air the place out or as a short cut to hang washing out. Sorry, anyway yesterday we were going about our day when we saw our entitled neighbor and a few other people setting up tables and chairs in the yard. No big deal its shared space.

A few minutes later there’s a knock on the side door and its her. My significant other (SO) opened the door (its a glass sliding door so she could see us we couldn’t pretend we weren’t there) and did the usual greetings. She told us she was having a party and we needed to move our wooden planters off our patio because she needed the space for her barbecue. Um no.

Firstly the patio is OUR space not shared space and secondly they sit right next to the glass door so I don’t want some random looking into my living room all night why they are cooking. SO reminded her she DOESN’T OWN THE BUILDING and we wouldn’t be moving stuff when one of her friends asked what was she doing, they had already set up the barbecue in the yard. She huffed and walked off without saying anything us and we thought that was it. It was not.

A few hours go by and we ended closing the curtains for privacy (whoever designed this building didn’t really keep privacy in mind for a detail but anyway 😂). We can hear talking, laughing and cooking, the usual sounds of a backyard party when there’s another knock on the door. I was cooking dinner so my SO answered it again.

This time it was one of her friends saying she had to use the bathroom and entitled neighbor told her to just knock on our door instead of walking upstairs. SO politely told her sorry but she couldn’t use ours and she apologized for knocking and intruding.

Not even 2 minutes later there’s banging on the door and by now my SO is mad. He opened the door and entitled neighbor started to lay into him about how dare he expect HER guests to go all the way upstairs and that he needed to apologize to her and keep the door open for her guests.

Now my SO is usually a calm guy, very easy to talk to and rational but in that moment he lost his mind. He told her to stop bothering us, to get her head out of her butt and she can’t lay claim to everything she sees.

Our bathroom wasn’t hers to use, her guests could use her bathroom and if she knocked on our door again he would call the police for harassment. At this point one of her friends came over and told entitled neighbor she needed to leave us alone and stop bugging us before apologizing and telling us to have a good night.

We expected the party to be loud and go on all night but it actually wrapped up pretty early (about 1am I think?) This morning when I got up everything had been cleaned up from the yard but our planters had been knocked over.

Jokes on her because we hadn’t planted anything in them yet and most of the soil in there was used cat litter (I use potting mix as cat litter because its cheaper) so now she can smell my cats old turds 😂😂

Yeah, this is just beyond ok.

