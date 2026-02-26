Their Aunt Just Passed, And Now They’re Trying To Explain To Others That They Didn’t Mean Anything To Them

One of the only certainties in life is, unfortunately, death.

It’s a morbid way to think, but that doesn’t make it untrue – and that’s something that the person in this story has entirely accepted in the face of their aunt’s death.

But the deceased? They weren’t good to this person at all, and they’re not sad as a result.

However they might feel though, society seems to have other ideas.

Read on to find out what made them snap.

AITA for “correcting” people when they give me their condolences? So my mom’s sister died last week. She was someone I didn’t like and didn’t talk to for almost twenty years. Her passing made zero difference to me. When I found out I shrugged and went back to what I was doing. I’m not going to get into what she did to me because it would take too long, but believe me I had my reasons. I went no contact the day I turned eighteen and never looked back. I even told my mom to tell her family to keep me out of the obituary.

Regardless, the woman’s passing has had a continued impact on this person’s life.

But family friends and friends of my mom have been reaching out to me to offer their sympathy and condolences. The first few times I just said thanks but I’m fine and changed the subject. Recently though, I ran into someone grocery shopping who unfortunately knows I’m my mom’s kid. She said she was sorry about my aunt. I said thanks but I’m fine, we weren’t close and tried walking away. She followed me when I was walking away and said, “I know you guys had a rocky relationship, but you need to put that aside now and grieve take care of things. She was your aunt and she loved you. Deep down you know you should do the right thing.”

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this person responded to the woman’s words.

I stopped and turned and said “ok listen. I didn’t even talk to her for almost twenty years so I really, really don’t care. I don’t need condolences or sympathy or life advice.” I continued, “She wasn’t a good person, which is why she was in a nursing home to begin with and nobody visited her. Because she was a bad person and no one cares when bad people die. There isn’t even going to be a funeral. Because again nobody cares.” I walked away but heard her huff something about speaking ill of the dead. When my uncle died I cared, when my grandma died I cared. Then I appreciated people reaching out. Now I want them to leave me alone. I’m not sad. I’m indifferent.

But that wasn’t the end of things.

Apparently Ms. Nosey messaged my mom on Facebook and told her I went off on her in the grocery store about how much I hate my aunt. I explained to my mom what actually happened. I also said I’m in my thirties and people either need to accept my answer or leave me alone and not tattle to my mommy. My mom said I should just say thanks and go on with my life. No. I don’t want people thinking I liked or cared about her. AITA?

It’s a normal thing for people to offer condolences when they know someone you knew has passed, sure.

But that doesn’t mean that you’re under any obligation to offer up performative grief when you don’t actually feel it.

It’s no wonder that it’s getting under this person’s skin.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

The truth is, we feel what we feel – it really isn’t our choice, and therefore we shouldn’t be shamed about it.

This person’s feelings toward their deceased aunt is their business and their business only.

The woman was wrong to try to impose her own views on them.

It was none of her business.

